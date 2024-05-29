DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sonic Waves Live is back!
If you're into R&B/Soul and Jazz then Sonic Waves Live is the place to be!
Join us for a night of music discovery and a new wave of talent.
