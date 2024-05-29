Top track

GABRIELLA COLE - on track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sonic Waves Live

Kindred
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GABRIELLA COLE - on track
Got a code?

About

Sonic Waves Live is back!

If you're into R&B/Soul and Jazz then Sonic Waves Live is the place to be!

Join us for a night of music discovery and a new wave of talent.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sonic Waves.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Gabriella Cole, Akin Soul, Yazmine MB and 2 more

Venue

Kindred

Bradmore House, Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BW
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.