Speakeasy and Friends

1720
Thu, 27 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
A house music centered event with a focus on high energy sounds. Intimate floor stage setup. A fun mixture of House, Garage, and 140 drops.

Hosted by Inertia's founder, residents, and new faces too.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Inertia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

