Top track

NACH - LE TEMPS DE VIVRE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival de Marne : Nach + 1ère partie

Cresco
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsSaint-Mandé
From €15.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NACH - LE TEMPS DE VIVRE
Got a code?

About

Nach, chanteuse et membre de la famille Chedid, se distingue par son style musical éclectique, mêlant pop, folk et électro.

Elle a sorti plusieurs albums, dont "Nach" en 2015 et "L'Aventure" en 2019, qui ont été salués par la critique et lui ont permis de...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cresco

4 Avenue Pasteur, 94160 Saint-Mandé, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.