DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mas Que Nada Courtyard Party

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 22 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mas Que Nada returns to Ministry of Sound, this time for a summer courtyard party

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Black Hawks of Panama, Jess Iszatt, Mas Que Nada Brothers and 4 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
1200 capacity

