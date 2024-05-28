Top track

Joy Downer - Getaway Car

Damaged Disco with Joy Downer and DJ DAT68

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Join us on Tuesday, May 28 as Damaged Disco presents the alternative dream pop of Joy Downer at Gold-Diggers!

Joy Downer is an independent artist putting her own spin on Alternative Pop music. She has performed multiple times on the Late Late Show with Ja...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

