DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Tuesday, May 28 as Damaged Disco presents the alternative dream pop of Joy Downer at Gold-Diggers!
Joy Downer is an independent artist putting her own spin on Alternative Pop music. She has performed multiple times on the Late Late Show with Ja...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.