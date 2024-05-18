DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SARILOU présente CHAOSMOSIS 002

POPUP!
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CHAOSMOSIS 002

Plongez dans une nuit de sonorités Pop Expérimentale et R'n'B, teintées de rap et de musique électronique. Pour la première fois à Paris, CHAOSMOSIS 002 investit le Popup du Label. La chanteuse SARILOU invite pour l'occasion des artistes ém...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarilou, Calamity

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.