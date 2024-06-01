DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karma Sheen Festival Launch Party

St Stephen's Church
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brighten The Corners is thrilled to present Karma Sheen to headline the festival launch gig on Saturday 1st June at St Stephen's Church!

London neo-psych, Hidustani infused five-piece were an audience favourite at BTC Festival 2023 and we're delighted to...

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Karma Sheen

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

