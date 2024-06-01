DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brighten The Corners is thrilled to present Karma Sheen to headline the festival launch gig on Saturday 1st June at St Stephen's Church!
London neo-psych, Hidustani infused five-piece were an audience favourite at BTC Festival 2023 and we're delighted to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.