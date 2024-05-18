Top track

Cassandra - Jus-Ed Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jus-Ed, DJ Qu + more

Secret Location, Brooklyn
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From Free

About

It’s always an unforgettable experience whenever we have the pleasure of hosting Ed. His energy, technique and selections put him in a rarified space that is hands down up there with the best of them. His record label, Underground Quality, has been churnin...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Golden Record NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jus-Ed, DJ Qu

Venue

Secret Location, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

