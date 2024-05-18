DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s always an unforgettable experience whenever we have the pleasure of hosting Ed. His energy, technique and selections put him in a rarified space that is hands down up there with the best of them. His record label, Underground Quality, has been churnin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.