DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Science of Trauma & The Body

Friends' Meeting House
Wed, 22 May, 6:30 pm
TalkManchester
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You will gain an understanding of our body's role in psychological survival, the mediating role of our nervous systems and the role & nature of memories. We will also explore ways of healing and moderating the impact of trauma on our bodies, and how this c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Friends' Meeting House

6 Mount Street, Manchester, M2 5NS United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.