DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of Scotland’s finest and most in demand musicians, Kris Drever is a multi-award winning Scottish folk singer songwriter. His voice and guitar form a part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene, and we're delighted to have him perf...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.