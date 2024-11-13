DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kris Drever

Ropetackle Arts Centre
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsWorthing
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of Scotland’s finest and most in demand musicians, Kris Drever is a multi-award winning Scottish folk singer songwriter. His voice and guitar form a part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene, and we're delighted to have him perf...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kris Drever

Venue

Ropetackle Arts Centre

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea, England BN43 5TA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.