WIN TICKETS: FLY Warehouse 92' by Bershka Music

Warehouse 92 - Murrayfield Ice Arena
Sat, 18 May, 12:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Take part in the raffle to win 2 tickets for FLY Warehouse 92' at the Murrayfield Ice Arena, thanks to BERSHKA MUSIC.

In order to participate and attend the event, the user expressly accepts the T&Cs and privacy policy of the event, available here: https:...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by: Bershka Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Warehouse 92 - Murrayfield Ice Arena

13 Riversdale Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5XN, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
5000 capacity

