Top track

Maïcee - storM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maïcee

La Boule Noire
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maïcee - storM
Got a code?

About

Avec son flow rapide, passant du rap au chant, cette artiste française aurait pu naître de l'autre côté de la Manche au début des années 2000. Avec ses deux couettes sur la tête, Maïcee donne l'impression d'être une adolescente sortie d'un anime, alors que...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Bleu Citron
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maïcee

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.