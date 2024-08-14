Top track

Jaws the Shark - California

Jaws The Shark + Dumfun + SULK + Triple Drain

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jaws the Shark - California
About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to The Hope & Ruin for Jaws The Shark, Dumfun, SULK and Triple Drain.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SULK, Dumfun, Jaws The Shark

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

