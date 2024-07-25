DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville & Phunky Friends

The Mint
Thu, 25 Jul, 11:30 pm
From $45.84
Join us for a great night of funk with George Porter Jr. and Ivan Neville with Phunky Friends Tony Hall, Ian Neville, Deven Trusclair, Dumpsta Horns.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Mint
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ivan Neville

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

