DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Joyce with Band Live In London

EartH
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Anna Joyce returns to London after 3 years. With new music and her various past hits to celebrate 10 years of her career with us. , this concert will be one of kind with her live band.

Hits like - Já Não Cabe", "...

Presented by Ask Events UK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Joyce

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.