Multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows release their highly anticipated third studio album, Model. The John Congleton-produced album arrives via Atlantic Records. Wallows (composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) have been best friends
Wallows will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, May 24th at 11am, for a special signing celebrating their new album Model, out 5/24 on Atlantic.
