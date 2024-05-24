Top track

Wallows - Calling After Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wallows 'Model' Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 am
Artist signingNew York
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wallows - Calling After Me
Got a code?

About Wallows

Multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows release their highly anticipated third studio album, Model. The John Congleton-produced album arrives via Atlantic Records. Wallows (composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) have been best friends Read more

Event information

Wallows will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, May 24th at 11am, for a special signing celebrating their new album Model, out 5/24 on Atlantic.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
  • You will be given...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wallows

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.