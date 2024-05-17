Top track

Quello Che Resta - Ancora una volta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quello che resta + Frenesi - DjSet BMBX

Circolo Agorà
Fri, 17 May, 9:30 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Quello Che Resta - Ancora una volta
Got a code?

About

Quello che Resta
una band nata nella periferia nord di Milano. Il progetto nasce nel 2020 e culmina nella pubblicazione dell’album, omonimo, uscito a dicembre 2022. Vincitori del LookUp Music Contest 2023 e finalisti del contest "L'Urlo", in questi anni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.