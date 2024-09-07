Top track

Asphyx

The Dome
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.22

About

Dutch Death Metal legends, ASPHYX return to London for a one-off, UK-exclusive headline show at The Dome!

Plus special guests to be announced

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Aeon Promotions.
£
Lineup

Asphyx

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

