Will Fox, Jess Kallen, Mackin The Destroyer

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Will Fox, born in Houston, TX and raised in London is a vagabond. In his songs you'll hear his lifetime's array of influences compounded from the intricate fingerpicking of Nick Drake and Leo Kottke to the romantic croon of Chris Bell. There's a timelessne...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

