David Rosales & His Band Of Scoundrels

Skylark Lounge
Sun, 23 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47
David Rosales & His Band Of Scoundrels

with special guests

Rooted in Americana & Bathing in West Coast Sunshine, Los Angeles native David Rosales brings an uplifting and spirited live performance to stage.

Melding a rich palette of musical influences, t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Rosales

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

