DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emo Philips is a name that has become synonymous with comedy brilliance. With his unique brand of offbeat humor, distinctive delivery, and iconic bowl haircut, Emo Philips has left an indelible mark on the world of comedy. From his early days performing in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.