Tapir!

POPUP!
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Nether (Face to Face)
About

En utilisant des peintures, des décors, des paysages sonores, des costumes et des courts-métrages dans leurs spectacles en direct, "Tapir! invite le spectateur à pénétrer dans son monde passionnant et mystérieux. Dans un univers fictif de collines verdoyan...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tapir!

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

