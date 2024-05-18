DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DESCENDANTS: An Afrohouse Experience

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 18 May, 3:30 pm
DJNew York
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DESCENDANTS is an international Afro & Culturally Inspired Electronic Music Experience based out of New York where people come together for Afro House & Afro Tech.

Note: This event starts at 3:30PM. Although it is an early evening event, this will be a fu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Descendants.
Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open3:30 pm

