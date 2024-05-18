DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bellezza party: il talk

Centro Pallone
Sat, 18 May, 4:30 pm
TalkBologna
La produzione musicale in Italia: c'è rappresentanza?

La produzione musicale, discografica e live, è ancora un settore ad esclusivo appannaggio maschile? Nel mercato musicale italiano, sia discografico che live, sta emergendo una nuova rappresentanza femm...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Indie Pride.

Centro Pallone

Via Del Pallone 8, 40126 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open4:15 pm

