Jeru The Damaja

Fox & Firkin
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
From £13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jeru The Damaja

Brooklyn’s Jeru The Damaja has been writing rhymes since the age of 10. Known for his relentless flow and often-controversial lyrics, the rapper and producer landed on the early-’90s hip-hop scene with a Gang Starr collaboration and his now signature East Read more

Event information

Get ready for a night of East Coast Hip-Hop as Jeru the Damaja takes the stage at Fox & Firkin on May 30th!

Hailed as one of the undisputed greats of the genre, Jeru the Damaja emerged alongside icons like Guru, Premier, Beatnuts, and Pete Rock. He carved...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
Lineup

Jeru The Damaja

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

