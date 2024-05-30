DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brooklyn’s Jeru The Damaja has been writing rhymes since the age of 10. Known for his relentless flow and often-controversial lyrics, the rapper and producer landed on the early-’90s hip-hop scene with a Gang Starr collaboration and his now signature East
Read more
Get ready for a night of East Coast Hip-Hop as Jeru the Damaja takes the stage at Fox & Firkin on May 30th!
Hailed as one of the undisputed greats of the genre, Jeru the Damaja emerged alongside icons like Guru, Premier, Beatnuts, and Pete Rock. He carved...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.