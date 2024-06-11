DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shien

La Boule Noire
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pour la sortie de son second projet « Obsession », le rappeur Shien annonce un premier concert à la Boule Noire, le mardi 11 juin 2024. S’il est considéré comme un rookie, Shien est aussi l’une des têtes du collectif de rap emblématique 75e session depuis...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand & 75e Session
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shien

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

