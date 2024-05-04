DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Only Funk

sPAZIO211
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
GigsTorino
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La magia di sempre: Groove - Glitter - Glamour - Scegli tuo punto G!

sexy groove • disco calda • rollerdance

In consolle: MORCIANO con l'eccezionale presenza di DJ LUCIANO, king assoluto del groov che ha già riscaldato mezza Torino con la sua storica CRE...

Questo è un evento 18+
sPAZIO211, Only Funk

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

