DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manchester Collective & Abel Selaocoe: Sirocco

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joy, warmth and irrepressible energy: Sirocco is a great storm of music from across the world, played with heart and virtuosity.

Expect the unexpected from this show: original South African folk, old Western classics given new life, and outrageous cello s...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manchester Collective, Abel Selaocoe

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

