Community: Premiere Screening

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In association with Margate Skateboard Club - Faith in Strangers welcomes filmmakers Matthew John Murphy & Hazeleigh Prebble to premiere their film "Community".

The approval of a one million pound mega park in Margate kickstarts discussions around what it...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

