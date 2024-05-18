DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“The Sounds of Many are an electrifying four piece rock and roll band. Consisting of Lukas Hugunin on guitar and vocals, Jax Meyer on drums and vocals, Zack Nichol on Bass and Caleb Price on Organ and Keyboards. The Sounds of Many are from Manhattan Kansas...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.