No Me Gusta - Ciudad Mix

Muy Duro X Madrid meets El Sótano: Theus Mago & Alvaro Cabana

El Sótano
Fri, 12 Jul, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16

About

Duro Label Night en El Sótano :

Theus Mago (Duro, CDMX)

Alvaro Cabana (Rotten City, MAD)

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theus Mago, Alvaro Cabana

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

