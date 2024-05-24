Top track

Bob Marley & The Wailers - One Love

Sangria e Paella Party omaggio a Bob Marley

Oasi Lago dei Cigni
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PARTY PAELLA SANGRIA & CONCERTO REGGAE PARTY IN OMAGGIO A BOB MARLEY CON IL QUARTETTO MILANESE

ROOTICAL FOUNDATION CHE SUONERA' ANCHE BRANI DEL PROPRIO REPERTORIO.

LA Serata comincia al Tramonto sulla Bellissima cornice delle rive del lago.

Oltre alle b...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Venue

Oasi Lago dei Cigni

Via Guascona 52, 20152 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

