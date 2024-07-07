Top track

Omaggio Bob Marley Rootical Foundation+ Vito WaR

Legend Club
Sun, 7 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10

About

DOMENICA 7 LUGLIO AL PARCO DEL LEGEND MILANO

Dalle 18:00

LA Serata comincia al Tramonto sulla Bellissima cornice del parco del Legend, tra Amache , Gazebi e Sedute al Fresco,

Si Inizia il Party Reggae con le Vibrazioni in Levare Del Dj Set DI Vito War A...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open6:00 pm

