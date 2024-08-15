DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

The Crescent
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

'[Sweet Leaf of The North] my favourite song of the last decade'

Iggy Pop

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip are genuinely delightful, funny, frightening, and indefinable. Northern rock and roll stand-up comes close.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You.
Lineup

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

