Latino Fest Summer Day Party (Bristol)

Dare To Club
Sat, 17 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyBristol
£10

About

Latino Fest are bringing they're Latin celebration back to Bristol for 3 very special day parties ☀️🌴

After an incredible party In April we're heading to Dare To Club for some fun in the sun! Join us for a day of Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Baile Funk, De...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Latino Fest.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Dare To Club

1 Alfred Street, Bristol, BS2 0RF, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

