DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La CoMMedy - 3e édition

extra bal
14 May - 15 May
ComedyParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saint-Ouen a trouvé sa scène d'humour !

La Commedy, c’est quoi ? Votre fou-rire mensuel imaginé par Waly Dia.

Le principe est simple : chaque mois, installez-vous confortablement à extra bal Saint-Ouen et riez aux éclats grâce aux 4 stand-upers sélection...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par extra bal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

extra bal

10 bis Rue De L'hippodrome, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.