DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Another week, another beautiful edition of Community Sessions -- the weekly gig night run by independant promoter The Sound Sniffer.
This week, the wonderful Madeline Thorp is welcomed to our stage for the first time, Josh Pace and the band also make thei...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.