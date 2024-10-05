Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!

BODEGA + Angeladorrrm en MAZO

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Sat, 5 Oct, 9:30 pm
€19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bodega nace como banda de post-punk en el año 2014 , pero no fue hasta el año 2018, con su primer disco, “Endless Scroll”, que empezaron a sonar a nivel internacional. Ellos se consideran un grupo conceptual que trasciende el concepto del rock & roll. Su s...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA, Angeladorrrm

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

