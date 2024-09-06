DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s been a long road, but Baltimore’s Have Mercy know how to keep it life-affirming. Threading the needle of making deeply confessional music without making a voyeur of the listener, they have honed a fully realised, grown-up brand of emo across five albu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.