DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mount Palomar, the moniker of Irish LGBT electronic producer Neil Kerr, has made significant waves since his debut in 2018. Shortly after his first live show, he was booked at Berlin's renowned Berghain nightclub, playing there four times in his inaugural...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.