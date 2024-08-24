Top track

Larifari - Schöne Haare

Larifari

Draussen im Grünen
Sat, 24 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsHamburg
About

Die beiden Freunde Jan und Henri lieben verrückte Geschichten, allerlei Albernheiten und absonderliche Abenteuer.

Ob Raketenhäuser oder tanzendes Gemüse, schlaue Faultiere oder frisch frisierte Bäume: in den Liedern von Larifari geht es bunt zu!

Das gilt...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, Lille Beats & OHA! Music
Lineup

Larifari

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open2:00 pm

