Tokyo Taboo 'Mosquito' Single Launch | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 16 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Signature Brew Presents...

Tokyo Taboo 'Mosquito' Single Launch Show

With live music from -Tokyo Taboo - https://www.instagram.com/tokyotaboo/

Healthy Junkies - https://www.instagram.com/healthy_junkies/

Yur Mum - https://www.instagram.com/yurmum_offic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tokyo Taboo, Healthy Junkies, Yur Mum and 1 more

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
150 capacity
