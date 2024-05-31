DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soundproof Takeover

The Flamingo House
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
PartySacramento
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Soundproof

Soundproof is a music collective & record label based in San Francisco with a mission of delivering high-energy house x techno shows all over the United States. Stacked with talented DJs & producers, they have been making a huge impact in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

