Bottle Menu Here: https://bit.ly/EPLAMenu

These are the tiers we are offering this year:

Tier 1 $1530 - A Picnic Table Seating with Admission for up to 8 People.

Includes your choice of:

- 1 Bottle of Clase Azul Reposado

OR

Any 1 Champagne + 1 Bottl...

Read more