Top track

Sunday Best

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Cats In Space

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunday Best
Got a code?

About

Imagine, if you will, a heady mix of Queen, ELO, Elton John and all things 70s… then you have CATS inSPACE – A band who have topped the national rock charts with their incredible studio albums whilst cementing their reputation as one of the finest live act...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cats in Space

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs