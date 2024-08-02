DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Friday Night Pass

Isola di Ortigia
Fri, 2 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsSiracusa
€69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ORTIGIA SOUND 2024

1 - 4 August

The Friday Night Pass ticket grants access to Friday's Main Stage show & Anapo Stage afterparty.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ortigia Sound System APS

Venue

Isola di Ortigia

Via Della Maestranza, 96100 Syracuse Syracuse, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.