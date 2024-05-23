DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astronomy Town (EP Release) & Conor Lee (Single Release)

Icehouse
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
Minneapolis
$16.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
5PM DOORS // 7PM SHOW START // $12 ADVANCE (+fees) // $15 AT THE DOOR

About Conor Lee
Conor Lee is an active guitarist for a variety of different performing groups in the Minneapolis music scene.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

