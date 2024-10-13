Top track

The Night Is Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Gems

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Night Is Over
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents:

PHOENIX TOUR 2024

THE GEMS

plus support

This is a 14+ event (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Gems

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.