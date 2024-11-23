DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cherished UK trio The Clientele released their new album 'I Am Not There Anymore' on July 28th via Merge Records. This time out, The Clientele — vocalist/lyricist/guitarist Alasdair MacLean, bassist James Hornsey and drummer Mark Keen — incorporated elemen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.