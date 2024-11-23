DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Clientele

Village Underground
Sat, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £25.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cherished UK trio The Clientele released their new album 'I Am Not There Anymore' on July 28th via Merge Records. This time out, The Clientele — vocalist/lyricist/guitarist Alasdair MacLean, bassist James Hornsey and drummer Mark Keen — incorporated elemen...

Presented by FIERCE PANDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Clientele

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

