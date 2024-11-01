DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Quakes

New Cross Inn
Fri, 1 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live proudly present:

Psychobilly Freakout Festival 2024

1st - 3rd November

Doors 1pm each day

FRIDAY

The Quakes (US)

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Quakes

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

